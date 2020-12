Some photo highlights of Linton vs. Terre Haute North at the Wabash Valley Classic, including: (1.) Drew Smith fighting hard all the way to the hoop, (2.) Joey Hart flying right by the defense, (3.) Lincoln Hale with an under basket shot, and (4.) Linton Cheer Team during a time-out in OT.









Featured photo is Lincoln Hale.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

Like this: Like Loading...