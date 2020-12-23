NWS warns of a very windy day ahead

We may all be exchanging our Santa hats for ruby red slippers and saying ‘there’s no place like home,” later today.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for the local area effective for most of today, stating ”Gusty winds will develop this afternoon. Expect sustained winds out of the south at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts upwards of 35 to 45 MPH. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest winds will be more likely the further north you are.

Be sure to tether down those inflatable reindeer in the yard, too, because as the NWS warns, “These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile vehicles” as well.

Featured photo by Mat Brown from Pexels

