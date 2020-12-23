Governor authorizes many to administer the Covid-19 vaccine

Aside from the typical people a person would expect to administer vaccines, such as physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and pharmacists, Governor Eric Holcolm permitted a slew of additional persons allowed to administer the Covid-19 vaccine in the Hoosier State under Executive Order 20-51 that he signed yesterday.

Pharmacy technicians, EMT’s, medical assistants, medical and pharmacy students, as well as others, can now legally administer the the intramuscular vaccine if performed at the direction and under the supervision of a medical professional, such as a physician, pharmacist, or nurse practitioner, or registered nurse.

The full executive order is embedded below:

Featured photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

