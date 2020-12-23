Greene County Jail Log – December 23rd, 2020

Glen Eric Grove, age 62, of Sullivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. No bond.
Quintin Levi Resler, age 20, of Switz City was arrested for domestic battery and criminal trespass. Bond set at $2,000 with ten percent allowed. A “Petition to Revoke” was filed earlier today regarding other charges against Resler in mid-November 2020.
Michael Breyland Tatlock, age 25, of Linton was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.
Steven Adam Taylor, II, age 21, of Solsberry was arrested for aggravated battery, battery committed with a deadly weapon, and residential entry. Bond was set at $29,000 with ten percent allowed. Taylor has had other brushes with the law in recent years with charges of auto theft, as well as drug and alcohol-related charges.
Jana L’Shawn Hazelwood, age 29, of Evansville began her sentence for operating with a controlled substance in body. She received 60 days with 54 of those suspended.
Joshua Allan Bland, age 31, of Martinsville was booked on out-of-county warrants for child solicitation, dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years, and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels