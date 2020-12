From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas! May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter, and goodwill. We wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season, and may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. We certainly look forward to seeing you back in 2021. Thank you for reading The Lintonian!

Looking north on Main Street in downtown Linton around Christmas time about 80-plus years ago

