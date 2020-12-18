Greene County Jail Log – December 18th, 2020

Ronald Dwayne Hayne, Jr., age 36, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement after failing to appear. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. Hayne has had other prior brushes with the law in this and surrounding counties, including a theft charge in Vigo County, which he was just released from formal probation earlier in 2020.