Greene County Jail Log – December 18th, 2020

Mark Emmet Dickinson, age 40, of Switz City was arrested for domestic battery, strangulation, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and confinement. Bond was set at $27,500 with ten percent allowed. Dickinson has had similar brushes with the law in 2013, 2016, and 2018 that resulted in plea deals.
Jonathan Kent Quillen, age 34, of Milford, Indiana was booked on a warrant for a petition to revoke filed earlier this year in April after separate charges were filed against him in Kosciusko County. The original charge stems from 2015 for possession of methamphetamine. No bond.
Ronald Dwayne Hayne, Jr., age 36, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement after failing to appear. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. Hayne has had other prior brushes with the law in this and surrounding counties, including a theft charge in Vigo County, which he was just released from formal probation earlier in 2020.
Clinten Reed Dalton, age 35, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for escape. No bond. Dalton has had legal issues in the past stemming from drug-related charges in Greene and Johnson Counties.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels