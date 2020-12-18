Bassler has new committee assignments

From the Office of Eric Bassler, State Senator – District 39:

This week, State Senator Eric Bassler, who represents District 39, was reappointed to chair the Senate Subcommittee on School Funding for the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.

He will also serve as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and as a member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.

The crafting of Indiana’s next two-year state budget will undoubtedly be challenging as our state battles the COVID-19 pandemic; however, school funding continues to be one of the most important parts of the budget and he said, “we will work to make sure funds are distributed fairly among Indiana’s school districts.”

Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies, and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.

The 2021 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on November 17th. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session on January 4th, 2021.

