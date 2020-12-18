Turning back time: a video interview published a decade ago today

A decade ago today, The Lintonian published an exclusive interview with the then-current Mayor of Linton, Tom Jones. After Linton’s December 2010 City Council meeting, The Lintonian crew took a moment to speak with Mayor Jones, and he discussed the current state of the City, gave an update on Stone Creek Homes, which was a manufactured housing company that planned to acquire the former Sunbeam factory building in Linton, as well as gave a holiday greeting to the community. Less than three months later, Jones unexpectedly passed. He will always be known in the community as championing for more industry in the local area, as well as his love for Linton.

Featured photo by Andrey Grushnikov from Pexels

