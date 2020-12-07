Have you checked for unclaimed property this holiday season yet?

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General:

With the holiday season approaching, Attorney General Curtis Hill is encouraging Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov and search for unclaimed property in their names. This year, his office’s Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $52.6 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners.

Unclaimed property is considered any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period. This includes unclaimed wages or commissions; savings and checking accounts; stock dividends; insurance proceeds; underlying shares; customer deposits or overpayments; certificates of deposit; credit balances; refunds; money orders; and safe deposit box contents.

To search for unclaimed property, just visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov, enter your name and click “Search.” Multiple entries could appear in your search, so be sure to claim property that matches the information you provide. Once you have filed a claim for your property, you can track the status of your claim here. Just have your claim ID available.

“I consider it a privilege to oversee Indiana’s unclaimed property efforts. This function is what makes my office unique compared to other attorneys general offices throughout our nation,” Attorney General Hill said. “Millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed, so take a few minutes this holiday season to search for unclaimed property in your name. You never know what you may find. It’s worth a look!”

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the Unclaimed Property Division continues to help Hoosiers search for and acquire unclaimed property. Staff members also continue to use the Attorney General’s Mobile Operations Center to travel the state and help people across Indiana search for unclaimed property.

“This pandemic has changed how we connect Hoosiers with their unclaimed property, but we remain undeterred in our mission to serve the people of Indiana and we will continue to adjust our practices as necessary,” Attorney General Hill said.

From 2017 to 2019, the Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $188 million in unclaimed property to Hoosiers.

For more information about unclaimed property, visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov.

Featured photo by Giftpundits.com from Pexels

