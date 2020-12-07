New website for claiming money from data breach settlement

Earlier today, Indiana Representative Jeff Ellington reminded Hoosiers that the time to claim part of Indiana’s settlement with Equifax over a massive 2017 data breach is ticking down. In his release, Ellington said:

In 2017, nearly 4 million Hoosiers were harmed by the Equifax data breach, which endangered their personal information including Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information. At IndianaEquifaxClaims.com, those who were harmed by the breach can securely file a claim for restitution.

Equifax is one of the world’s largest credit-reporting bureaus. After the breach that affected approximately 147 million Americans, Indiana was 1 of 2 states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax. Indiana instead filed its own lawsuit against the company and agreed to a $19.5 million settlement.

Nearly all of Indiana’s settlement has been directed toward restitution payments to affected consumers.

Click here if you are a consumer affected by the Equifax data breach who wants to file a claim. Simply provide the information required and, if you are eligible, you will receive a payment. You have until Dec. 16, 2020, to file a claim.