Surplus fall trout stocked throughout Indiana

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has recently stocked more than 9,000 surplus rainbow trout, thanks to a strong production season at Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station.



The surplus trout range from 6 to 8 inches long. Fish were stocked at the following locations:

Pinhook Lagoon, St. Joseph County – 1,600 fish

Martin Lake, Lagrange County – 435 fish

Oliver Lake, Lagrange County – 1,484 fish

Brookville Tailwater, Franklin County – 1,500 fish

Delaware Lake, Marion County – 700 fish

Big Blue River, Henry County – 1,125 fish

Spring Mill Lake, Lawrence County – 750 fish

Garvin Park Lake, Vanderburgh County – 500 fish

Additional fish will be stocked at Maple Avenue Park Lake in Vigo County November 5th. Hatcheries biologists expect to stock around 1,150 fish. An exact stocking time will not be given, to prevent crowding around stocking trucks.



DNR also recently stocked 300 rainbow trout at Johnson Lake in Jefferson County, 405 trout at Oak Lake in Clark State Forest, and 550 trout at Garvin Park lake in Evansville as part of regular annual fall stockings.



Anglers 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license and trout stamp. Each can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish. The catch limit per angler is five trout.



DNR’s trout stocking program offers an exciting and safe way for families and anglers to experience the fun of fishing. Find out more about upcoming stockings at wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.



Learn more about Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station at wildlife.IN.gov/5461.htm.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

