November is National Adoption Month

From the Indiana Department of Child Services:

The Indiana Adoption Program and the Department of Child Services are once again partnering with the Indiana Supreme Court to share stories of children who have found permanent loving homes across the state.

Each November, in honor of National Adoption Month, state agencies work to spread the word about children waiting to find their forever families. This year, efforts include a series of updates to the Stories of DCS website, with multiple blog posts and a podcast chronicling the stories of several adoptive families. DCS will also spread awareness about the importance of adoption through a social media campaign on Twitter (@IndianaDCS) and Instagram (@VoicesofDCS).

“November is always a special month,” DCS director Terry Stigdon said. “It’s a time for us all to appreciate and recognize those who support Hoosier children by providing a loving, permanent family and a stable home. It’s also a time to remind everyone there are still so many children out there awaiting their forever homes.”

There are currently more than 1,500 children eligible for adoption in Indiana with almost 300 still looking for an adoptive family. Recently, Indiana was recognized as the top state in the nation for matching the most foster children in need of a permanent home with an adoptive family. Being a part of adoptions throughout the month, and especially National Adoption Day on November 21st, is memorable for all involved, officials agreed.

“Adoption proceedings are the happiest days in court for the children, families, caseworkers and for the judges who are overjoyed for the newly minted families,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush said. “National Adoption Day celebrations allow us to showcase the positive role courts play helping families unite.”

The Indiana Supreme Court recently signed an order permanently authorizing media to broadcast uncontested adoption proceedings, which allows the public to witness and celebrate the happy moments for families as adoptions are finalized across the state.

One adoptive parent, Amy Jo Fox, knows the joy of those moments firsthand, having welcomed two children into her family. “Adoption has increased our vision and impacted our purpose forever. It is the very place where brokenness and beauty reside, together, forever,” she said. “Our sons’ adoptions were not rescue missions, us saving them from their story. Rather, their story became ours. We feel deeply connected with their biological family, and we try to honor them well. Adoption is where hope, sorrow, joy, pain, grief and love are kin.”

For more information about adoption and some of Indiana's waiting children, click here.

Featured photo by Henley Design Studio from Pexels

