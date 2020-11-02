Nearby things of interest to do outdoors

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist Jill Vance will host a combination driving and walking tour through the former town of Elkinsville in Brown County on Monday, November 16th, at 1 p.m.

The tour will be limited to ten people, and all participants must drive themselves. Registration is required by November12th at bit.ly/elkinsvilletour2020. Cost is ten-dollars ($10) per person.

Elkinsville was a center of commerce and community for a remote part of Brown County until Monroe Lake was put in. During this tour, participants will discover the history of this town, walk its former main street, and find out what happened to it after the lake went into the area.

Questions should be directed to Jill Vance at 812-837-9967 or jvance@dnr.IN.gov.

Photo by Cole Keister from Pexels

