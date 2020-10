Some photo highlights of the Washington at Linton Girls Basketball scrimmage, including: (1.) Aubrey Burgess attempting a layup, (2.) Vanessa Shafford loading up to shoot a three, (3.) Jaylee Hayes shooting a three from the corner, (4.) Haley Rose on the block going for two, and (5.) Abby Brownfield shooting a mid-range jumper.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

