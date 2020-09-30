Redbird SRA Fall Night Ride on October 24-25

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Redbird SRA Fall Night Ride will take place on October 24th-25th. This fun event is family-friendly — and as spooky as you want it to be. Stay on the easy trails for a relaxed night with a different feel or venture into the advanced areas where the ghosts and goblins of Redbird are sure to find you.

Dirt bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides, 4×4 vehicles, and other ORVs are welcome to attend. Admission cost for the night ride is $25/ORV to ride from Saturday dawn until Sunday dusk. Annual Motorized Trail Permit holders will receive a $10 discount for the Night Ride, paying just $15/ORV. All ORV trails will remain open overnight for your enjoyment.

Featured photo by R. T. COWEN from Pexels

