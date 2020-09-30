Upcoming deer hunting seasons

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The 2020-21 deer reduction zone season started September 15th, archery season begins October 1st, and firearms season begins November 14th.



The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) would like to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings. Hunters are not required to wear hunter orange until firearms season in November, and they could be hard to spot. If you see a bowhunter, give them space to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Consider wearing hunter orange when entering areas where hunters are present, especially when venturing off-trail.

Please note that state parks only allow deer hunting on certain reserved draw dates. Other DNR properties, like state forests and fish & wildlife areas, allow hunting throughout the seasons.

Questions about deer seasons and regulations can be directed to the Deer Hotline at INDeerHotline@dnr.IN.gov or call 812-334-3795, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Featured photo by Snapwire from Pexels

