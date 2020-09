Families without access to internet in their homes now have a free solution, all thanks to a special grant awarded to the Linton-Stockton school system. Earlier today, Dr. Kathy Goad, the Superintendent of the Linton schools, sent a letter to parents informing them of the availability of internet hot spots free of charge and on a first-come, first serve basis. The Superintendent goes into more details within the letter embedded below:

