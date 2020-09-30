Indiana Attorney General supports national effort to protect children online

From the Indiana Attorney General’s Office:

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill today expressed support for the national “Safety Pledge” initiative, a joint effort of the White House and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to protect children online. The pressing need to monitor children’s use of technology has become more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney General Hill noted.

“Because of the increased amount of time children are spending on the internet during 2020, they are more susceptible than ever to becoming victims of online exploitation,” Attorney General Hill said. “We need parents, guardians, caregivers, educators and all others to be part of this important effort to keep children safe.”

This week, NCMEC formally launched the Safety Pledge online. At www.safetypledge.org, individuals can find practical toolkits about internet safety. They also can digitally sign the Safety Pledge, promising to help safeguard children in their lives by:

being a good digital role model;

checking in regularly about children’s online wellbeing;

being open and available to questions about online life;

actively checking age-appropriate safety settings on devices; and

learning more about online exploitation and how to prevent it.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said there never has been a more critical time to take steps to protect children online. “The advancement of technology has provided us many ways to stay connected and learn remotely, including smartphones, social media, gaming platforms, live streaming and webcams,” Barr said. “Unfortunately, the same technology that connects us with family and friends also provides predators with a pathway back into our homes and can be used by strangers to target, groom and sexually exploit our children.”

Learn more at the www.safetypledge.org website.

