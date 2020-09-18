This week at the Linton Farmers Market (Sat., Sept. 19th)

From the Linton Farmers Market:

Happy Friday, friends!

With just two Saturdays left in our Farmers Market season, we want to invite you all to join us in a pumpkin hunt! This Saturday glittery pumpkins will be hidden throughout the market. If you find one, you win a prize! New pumpkins will be hidden throughout the day, feel free to stop by anytime from 9-1 for your chance to win a prize!

The 3rd annual Smokin & Jokin BBQ and Comedy Festival will be taking place Saturday. The best cooks in the business will be serving up the most delicious BBQ around, come Saturday at noon to taste test, and help pick the People’s Choice winner. Proceeds this year go to the Roman Warrior Foundation, helping veterans based in Greene County.

Bubba Wiggles will be playing all of your favorite songs, on his acoustic guitar!

See you Saturday!!

Vendors Anticipated This Week at the Market:

E & J Meats – fresh Beef

Fish King – fish sandwiches, seasoned chips, lemon shakeups, and more

Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, breads, eggs, herbs, mushrooms

Ginny’s Country Oven – a variety of baked goods, jams, and jellies

Good Aura Homestead – chicken, herbs, eggs, soap

Morning Glory Farm – fresh meat

Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, kimchi

Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

Wagler Produce – wide variety of produce

We Made This – soap, scrubs, lotion, wax tarts

Vendor Profile: SMOKIN’ and JOKIN’

McKee Family

After visiting the market, make sure to stop by the Smokin’ and Jokin’ BBQ festival! They will be set up with a ton of yummy BBQ next to the Farmers Market this Saturday.



While the comedy show was cancelled this year due to COVID, you can still stop by and sample some amazing BBQ. Don’t forget to cast your vote for Peoples Choice in the Pulled Pork category!



Derek McKee organizes the festival each year as a way to give back to our community. All funds raised during this years festival will be donated to the Roman Warrior Fund which offers assistance to Veterans, Gold Star Families, and First Responders in Greene County.

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines:

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

Featured photo courtesy Linton Farmers Market

