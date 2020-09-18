Students can apply for paid Statehouse internship

Internships are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent college graduates, and law school and graduate students. It is a full-time commitment Monday through Friday, lasting from January through April 2021 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. A competitive $3,000 scholarship is also offered, which can be used toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.



All majors are welcome to apply online for internships in a variety of areas, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy. Political or government experience is not required.



This is a great opportunity, so don’t miss the Oct. 31 application deadline!



Be sure to share this information with others who could benefit from an internship. Click here to apply or learn more.