The Lintonian welcomes Austin Gordon to sports photography

The Lintonian is proud to announce Austin Gordon will be joining us as a local sports photographer.

As a recent Linton-Stockton graduate, as well as a new business owner with a storefront on North Main Street, he’s certainly no stranger to Linton. These days, Gordon stays super busy with his photography business, which primarily serves customers with their wedding and senior photos. So, The Lintonian is grateful that he has decided that he can fit just one more thing in his otherwise tight schedule of photo sessions, editing, and getting his new storefront just right.

Gordon says, high school sports photography is for the fun of it, a different form of photography that brings its own set of challenges, as well as rewards. There is nothing better than capturing that game-changing or game-winning moment that the student-athlete’s mom can proudly show friends and family.

In the future, The Lintonian will make that easier for readers to order that game-winning moment, too, by offering links to Gordon’s work in the captions. Both digital downloads and prints will be available, Gordon noted.

We look forward to working with you, Austin! Welcome to The Lintonian!

Article photography courtesy Austin Gordon Photography

