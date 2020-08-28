School nurse informs of new changes

Earlier today, the school’s nurse at Linton-Stockton School sent a document regarding the new guidelines for parent screening, as well as when and who to keep home, per state requirements. The symptoms related to COVID-19 and when to keep a student home have changed.

Another major change is that if just one person in your household has one of these symptoms, then everyone in your household must quarantine. You will find these scenarios on the second page of the document shown below.

Parents with questions should contact the corporation nurse, Brandee McKee, at the school using 812-847-6024 x 4005.

“Thank you all for everything you are doing to keep our students, staff, and school buildings safe and healthy. I can not commend you enough for your efforts,” McKee ended her correspondence.

Please see the document embedded below:

Featured photo by Jessica Lewis from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...