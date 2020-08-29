Looking for a job in Linton? Here’s a few!

If you have unfortunately become one of over 30 million Americans looking for work recently, take heart. In fact, there may just be the perfect new opportunity for you right here in Linton.

From receptionists to athletic training and from registered nurses to maintenance workers, the Greene County General Hospital currently has twenty-six (26) openings for employment. You may apply online at the link just provided.

The current list of opportunities includes: Athletic Trainer

Certified Medical Assistant

Dietary Aide

Maintenance Worker

Medical Laboratory Technician

Patient Access Representative

Phlebotomist

Public Safety Officer

Registered Nurse Please note: Greene County General Hospital offers equal employment opportunity to all applicants for employment and to all employees regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, citizenship, sexual orientation, ancestry, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, medical condition or status as a disabled veteran or a veteran of the Vietnam era or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Featured photo by Lukas from Pexels Hospital photo courtesy Greene County General Hospital

