Greene County Health Department Covid-19 Update

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
From the Greene County Health Department:

Greene County continues to see COVID-19 spread throughout the community with 63 cases during the week of Monday, August 17th through Sunday, August 23rd.  

We’ve had cases where individuals have gone to work, to church, and to school sick inadvertently spreading the virus— not realizing that their symptoms were indeed COVID-19 related.  These actions have resulted in community spread and hundreds of people have been identified as close contacts.  If you are sick, please stay at home.

Do you know the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever or chills
Cough
Congestion or runny nose
Sore throat		Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Diarrhea		Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
Nausea or vomiting
Fatigue 

These symptoms range from mild to severe and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

The health department would like to reiterate the Indiana State Department of Health’s message on “emphasizing how important it is for people to complete their quarantine or isolation and to avoid going to work, to school, to extracurricular activities or to places if they have symptoms and are waiting test results or if they are a close contact of someone else who tested positive.”

This map displays COVID Risk Levels for each county in the United States. Risk Levels are calculated based on daily cases per 100,000 population (7 days rolling average). Daily New Cases for actual number of confirmed cases for 7 day rolling average ending Sunday, August 23, 2020. Risk Levels are calculated as follows: Green < daily new cases per 100,000 people. Yellow 1 < 10 daily new cases per 100,000 people. Orange 10 < 25 daily new cases per 100,000 people. Red >25 daily new cases per 100,000 people. Risk Levels indicate severity of the outbreak. Calculations are based on the Key Metrics for COVID Suppression framework published by the Harvard Global Health Institute. Harvard Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, the Rockefeller Foundation, CovidActNow, Covid-Local, Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security and other partners on July 1, 2020.
Zip CodeCases CountPercentagePopulation
47424 – Bloomfield600.63%9,525
47438 – Jasonville450.94%4,798
47441 – Linton1831.97%9,269
47443 – LyonsSuppressedSuppressedSuppressed
47449 – NewberrySuppressedSuppressedSuppressed
47453 – OwensburgSuppressedSuppressedSuppressed
47459 – Solsberry160.42%3,795
47465 – Switz CitySuppressedSuppressedSuppressed
47471 – Worthington240.88%2,727
Suppression occurs when there are either less than 5 cases to a zip code or zip code’s population is less than 1,500.  Percentage is case count divided by the zip code’s population.

A free COVID-19 testing site is located at the Fairplay-Grant Fire Department, 206 Charlotte, Switz City, IN.  The test site is open to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms starting at age 1 year and older.  Register in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1116.  Walk-ins are welcome.

Alerts and statistics are posted via the Greene County Health Department website’s COVID-19 page at www.co.greene.in.us/health

Be Well, Stay Safe!

