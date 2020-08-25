Greene County Health Department Covid-19 Update

From the Greene County Health Department:
Greene County continues to see COVID-19 spread throughout the community with 63 cases during the week of Monday, August 17th through Sunday, August 23rd.
We’ve had cases where individuals have gone to work, to church, and to school sick inadvertently spreading the virus— not realizing that their symptoms were indeed COVID-19 related. These actions have resulted in community spread and hundreds of people have been identified as close contacts. If you are sick, please stay at home.
Do you know the symptoms of COVID-19?
|Fever or chills
Cough
Congestion or runny nose
Sore throat
|Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Diarrhea
|Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
Nausea or vomiting
Fatigue
These symptoms range from mild to severe and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
The health department would like to reiterate the Indiana State Department of Health’s message on “emphasizing how important it is for people to complete their quarantine or isolation and to avoid going to work, to school, to extracurricular activities or to places if they have symptoms and are waiting test results or if they are a close contact of someone else who tested positive.”
|Zip Code
|Cases Count
|Percentage
|Population
|47424 – Bloomfield
|60
|0.63%
|9,525
|47438 – Jasonville
|45
|0.94%
|4,798
|47441 – Linton
|183
|1.97%
|9,269
|47443 – Lyons
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|47449 – Newberry
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|47453 – Owensburg
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|47459 – Solsberry
|16
|0.42%
|3,795
|47465 – Switz City
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|Suppressed
|47471 – Worthington
|24
|0.88%
|2,727
|Suppression occurs when there are either less than 5 cases to a zip code or zip code’s population is less than 1,500. Percentage is case count divided by the zip code’s population.
A free COVID-19 testing site is located at the Fairplay-Grant Fire Department, 206 Charlotte, Switz City, IN. The test site is open to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms starting at age 1 year and older. Register in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1116. Walk-ins are welcome.
Alerts and statistics are posted via the Greene County Health Department website’s COVID-19 page at www.co.greene.in.us/health
Be Well, Stay Safe!
Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels