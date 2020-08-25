Greene County Health Department Covid-19 Update

From the Greene County Health Department:

Greene County continues to see COVID-19 spread throughout the community with 63 cases during the week of Monday, August 17th through Sunday, August 23rd.

We’ve had cases where individuals have gone to work, to church, and to school sick inadvertently spreading the virus— not realizing that their symptoms were indeed COVID-19 related. These actions have resulted in community spread and hundreds of people have been identified as close contacts. If you are sick, please stay at home.

Do you know the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever or chills

Cough

Congestion or runny nose

Sore throat Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Fatigue

These symptoms range from mild to severe and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

The health department would like to reiterate the Indiana State Department of Health’s message on “emphasizing how important it is for people to complete their quarantine or isolation and to avoid going to work, to school, to extracurricular activities or to places if they have symptoms and are waiting test results or if they are a close contact of someone else who tested positive.”

Zip Code Cases Count Percentage Population 47424 – Bloomfield 60 0.63% 9,525 47438 – Jasonville 45 0.94% 4,798 47441 – Linton 183 1.97% 9,269 47443 – Lyons Suppressed Suppressed Suppressed 47449 – Newberry Suppressed Suppressed Suppressed 47453 – Owensburg Suppressed Suppressed Suppressed 47459 – Solsberry 16 0.42% 3,795 47465 – Switz City Suppressed Suppressed Suppressed 47471 – Worthington 24 0.88% 2,727 Suppression occurs when there are either less than 5 cases to a zip code or zip code’s population is less than 1,500. Percentage is case count divided by the zip code’s population.

A free COVID-19 testing site is located at the Fairplay-Grant Fire Department, 206 Charlotte, Switz City, IN. The test site is open to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms starting at age 1 year and older. Register in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1116. Walk-ins are welcome.

Alerts and statistics are posted via the Greene County Health Department website’s COVID-19 page at www.co.greene.in.us/health

Be Well, Stay Safe!

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...