Police Chief urges communication, then reporting this weekend

From the Chief of Police, Paul F. Clark II:

This weekend is the Sheid Diesel Extravaganza at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana. The amount of people who will travel to Greene County this weekend is astounding. These people will likely visit our restaurants, convenience stores, and other businesses in the area.

However, there is the negative connotation that has been attached to the event in previous years. I think it is very important to make note that the negativity related to the event in years past was not related in any fashion to the event itself, nor its sponsors, vendors, hosts, or even an overwhelming majority of the guests. The negativity was a caused by people outside the event who were totally unaffiliated with the event.

The problems created by those were off-site, in parking lots and streets, and generally were related to alcohol-related offenses, excessive noise/ smoke from vehicles, and driving without any regard for others.

We are hopeful that the change of venue to Lyons and the geographical differences between the venue will mitigate the off-site shenanigans. However, we have an operations plan prepared in the event that those shenanigans occur in our community. That is where this email comes to play.

In the event that there are problems within our community, please contact us immediately. I think it is important to know that the police cannot enforce laws related to “burn-outs” and “excessive smoke” on private property. If a business has someone on their property acting inappropriately and that they would like to leave, and it is possible and safe to do so, we are asking that the business or an agent for the business ask them to leave before notifying the police. This serves two-fold; one- so they can be informed that they are not wanted on the property, and two- so the responding units can have the tools necessary to handle the situation on arrival.

Again, I want to reiterate, if the situation is agitated or unsafe, do not interject yourself into the scene. Please call for assistance immediately.

Thank you and stay safe.

Featured photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

