The Lintonian welcomes Daniel Phillips to sports

Linton’s own Daniel Phillips is no stranger to the local high school sports scene, especially Miner football. So, football fans will be excited to hear The Lintonian’s announcement of Daniel joining our sports section.
As you may already know, this self-described “kid from Linton” is passionate about Miner football, and we think you’ll enjoy his coverage of this season’s games, stats, and commentary.
Stay tuned for his article later this evening on Miner football from this past weekend against Southridge. Now that Daniel is up-and-running with us, we hope to post future articles closer to the time of the action.
Again, please join us at The Lintonian in a big welcome to Daniel Phillips! Go Miners!
Featured photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur from Pexels