Economic Impact Payments for low-income non-filers

Most regular tax filers should receive Economic Impact Payments without an issue automatically; however, those that are not required to file should provide information to the IRS before October 15th.

To do so, the IRS has an easy, online tool to help individuals, who otherwise do no have a tax filing requirement, submit information to register for an Economic Impact Payment. Individuals with annual incomes below $12,200, as well as married couples with incomes below $24,400, for example, may not be required to file taxes. So, these persons, who are eligible for Economic Impact Payments, should ensure the IRS has the correct information.

For more information watch the short, informative video from the IRS below:

Featured photo by Alexander Mils from Pexels

