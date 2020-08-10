Are you getting enough of the sunshine vitamin?

The use of supplements is widespread these days, and Vitamin D is not any different. Naturally produced in our skin when exposed to the sun’s rays, it is sometimes referred to as the sunshine vitamin. And for more reasons than just that, too, because Vitamin D deficiency can affect our brain and happiness hormones, such as serotonin and dopamine.

As most nutrients, the sunshine vitamin must be maintained at optimal levels in human blood. So, those who spend more time in their houses, have darker skin, or live in large buildings are less exposed to the sun. For those that do not get enough sunlight, some additional vitamin D is recommended.

While we have our own storage of vitamins, sometimes we just need to take supplements, although dietary vitamin D is not considered a complete source of vitamin D. Recent research suggests that vitamin D must be taken as a daily, one-time dose, which helps it to absorb in our body more efficiently. Early morning vitamin D supplement dosage is recommended to make it more available to the body.

Older adults many times require increased daily vitamin D because their body can’t make enough vitamin to overcome the need. Vitamin D has a significant impact on the geriatric population; the risk of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, bone degeneration, and even fractures increases with vitamin D deficiency. A deficiency can lead to body aches, recurrent infections, muscular pains, and even heart problems, for example.

So, the good that vitamin D can do for our bodies, especially older persons — but also breastfeeding women, and children — is enormous. A balance of inflammatory mediators can be achieved, which can prevent us from neurodegenerative disorders. And for the rest of us younger persons, it makes our immune system work better. In fact, the findings of optimal vitamin D published in the American Journal of clinical nutrition prove that this vitamin has a significant role in resistance to the infections.

As with all health issues, though, be sure to discuss this and other dietary supplements before beginning any new regiment. Doctors can diagnose a deficiency with a simple blood test. When getting some sunshine, be sure to protect your skin appropriately with sunscreen and unnecessarily long exposures too.

Photo by Lukas from Pexels

Wathen serves as one of our community writers here at The Lintonian. He typically writes here focusing mostly on business, legal, tax, and financial news articles, especially those appealing to local small businesses. He has also written a children’s story, books on landlording and health, as well as a racy romance. You can find one of four books he has published to-date, by visiting here.

