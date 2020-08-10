Severe weather alert issued for Linton

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Linton, Indiana, effective until 1am on August 11th. By definition, such a watch means that the potential exists for the development of a severe thunderstorm or tornado. A severe thunderstorm is one that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceeding 58 miles an hour. You may wish to unplug electronic devices, as power surges from lightning can damage to computers, televisions, and other electronic devices.

Photo by Johannes Plenio from Pexels

