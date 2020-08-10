The return of The Grill

The Grill re-opened this morning after a voluntary shutdown to clean and sanitize.

In late-July, the Greene County Health Department had issued an “Area Alert” stating there had been an exposure of COVID-19 at The Grill, which is located at 60 A St NE. The long-time Linton restaurant had agreed to voluntarily close until August 14th for additional time to clean and disinfect, but was able to reopen earlier than expected.

The Greene County Health Department had been concerned with those who dined at this local establishment between Wednesday, July 22nd through Friday, July 24th when the exposure was believed to be a potential issue for others dining there.

Now re-opened for normal business hours, the business reiterated that everyone is required to wear a mask when entering the establishment, but once seated you may remove the mask to dine. Social distancing and hand washing is also recommended.

Like this: Like Loading...