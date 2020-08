During record high unemployment across the nation, there is a bright spot in the local job market. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has released the following positions as open for hire:

Food Service

Full-Time Substitute Teacher

Bus Driver

Bus Aide

Substitute Custodians

Substitute Teachers

Substitute Instructional Assistants

To apply, complete the Support Staff Application on the school’s website located here.

