Indiana COVID-19 rental, energy assistance programs available

The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program is available for Hoosiers who are unable to pay their rent due to a loss of wages or other issues caused by the current worldwide pandemic.

In order to qualify, you must be be an Indiana resident, who currently rents your primary residence or is experiencing homelessness. You must also show you were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also be eligible for the Energy Assistance Program to help with your household’s utility bills. Click HERE to read more about this program and access its online application.

Indiana residents can also dial 2-1-1 to find help with a range of issues and services, including housing and energy assistance. This free service is staffed with trained navigators 24/7.

Photo by Kelly Lacy from Pexels

