Indiana 2-1-1 helps Hoosiers with resources

Do you have a personal issue or need help in some way? Indiana211 can confidentially help you with finding the resources you need, such as finding food, housing, a job, or a new support group, and it is open daily! In fact, highly-trained navigators are available 24/7 free of charge to help you with your needs.

Whether it is tax assistance, mental health and addiction, or utility assistance, as just a few examples, get better introduced to this service in the video below:

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels.com

