Eighty-four real estate parcels within city and township offered in 2020 tax sale

Greene County officials have released information on the eighty-four tax liens on parcels located within the City of Linton and Stockton Township that are scheduled to be auctioned on September 10th, 2020 at 10am.

Those listed should contact the Greene County Treasurer’s Office to make payment or risk being included in the sale. Various other redemption rights are held for certain time periods thereafter; however, the laws of the State of Indiana will eventually lead to a tax deed being issued to the purchaser, if they so choose after following certain guidelines and waiting the allotted time to be able to petition for such a deed to the underlying property.

The tax sale process is complex, and it is probably better explained here.

Disclaimer: All information is thought to be accurate, but not guaranteed, and is available for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. You should contact your attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular issue or problem.

