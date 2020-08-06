Visit Indiana’s The 20 IN 20 – Uniquely Indiana

From The Indiana Office of Tourism Development:

INDIANAPOLIS – (August 2020) – From food to covered bridges, there are so many things that make Indiana unique. Visit Indiana’s next #The20IN20 list features the must-see, must-do treasures of the Hoosier State.

“As Indiana continues to get Back on Track, these 20 attractions are all great reasons for Hoosiers to plan an adventure and be ready to hit the road once they are comfortable,” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said.

Take a drive to the Covered Bridge Capital of the World. Parke County is home to 31 of Indiana’s 98 covered bridges. Visitors can see the bridges via a self-guided tour. Indiana’s most famous covered bridge and waterfall is at Bridgeton Mill. The dam is nine feet tall and 220 feet long. The bridge itself is 261 feet long.

Among the most iconic foods in Indiana are the pork tenderloin and sugar cream pie. Indiana Foodways Alliance, which features 21 food trails, has a traildedicated to these foods. In 2018, The Tenderloin Lovers Trail™ was ranked seventh in “10 Best Food & Drink Trails in America” by PopSugar. It features 75 local restaurants. USA Today’s “Best Food Trails in America” ranked the Hoosier Pie Trail™ fourth. It features 20 stops across the state.

There are no mistakes, just happy little accidents. The TV show, The Joy of Painting featuring artist Bob Ross, was filmed by PBS station WIPB in Muncie, Indiana. The studio was set up in the L.L.Ball Home on the property of Minnetrista Cultural Center. The Bob Ross Experience will open in October of 2020, in the same location that it was filmed. There you will see many of his works, the studio, and be able to try your hand at painting.

“Indiana is largely a state of rural communities,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of Visit Indiana. “Spread across 92 counties, and there are hundreds of destinations that make the Hoosier State special.”

Visit Indiana wants to see your pictures as The 20 IN 20 lists of must-see, must-do Indiana experiences, are released. When you visit a destination from any of the lists, post your photos on Instagram with #The20IN20 for a chance to win a giveaway. Winners will receive one of the following custom items: beanie cap, golf umbrella, beach towel or stadium blanket. Plan your 2020 adventure by completing at least 20 of our 400 must-see Indiana experiences! Find out more about The 20 IN 20 here.

Featured photo: jeffreyw / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

Like this: Like Loading...