Court documents attained in Lee vs Linton

A few days ago, The Lintonian reported on a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana that was filed by Jarod Lee with the aid of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana against the City of Linton. The nature of the suit involved the Americans with Disabilities Act, stemming from the City’s erection of a gate at the entrance of the municipal-owned Conservation Club property.

You may read more about the background here.

As promised, The Lintonian has continued to follow the court case and has attained actual court documents, which are embedded below to view:

