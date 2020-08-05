Got a million-dollar idea? Learn about patents August 6th!

Ever seen something in the store for sale that you thought of years ago? Or, do you have a superb idea that you think would be a winner? Trouble is, you know a patent is needed to protect your million-dollar idea. Well, tomorrow is your big chance!

A United States Patent and Trademark Office Examiner, Blake Tankersley, will provide a free, online workshop on Thursday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to noon ET. Tankersley will teach you the critical steps you need to take to protect your intellectual property, including discussions on the requirements for patents, drafting non-provisional and provisional patent applications, and some common pitfalls too. This online workshop is free and open to the public, so be sure to register early.

The program is offered in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center and is accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels.com

Like this: Like Loading...