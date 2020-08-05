Statewide Virtual Purdue Extension Master Gardener Basic Training Being Offered

From Purdue Extension – Greene County:

If you’ve ever wanted to sharpen your gardening skills and you have an interest in sharing your knowledge

with others, Purdue Extension has the ideal program for you. The goal of the Purdue Extension Master

Gardener (EMG) Program is to train volunteers to assist Purdue Extension with home horticulture education in

local communities. Purdue EMG’s receive training in horticulture to equip them to fulfill this educational role

through volunteering in a variety of projects approved by their local EMG County Coordinator.

The requirements for Purdue EMG certification include acceptance into the training through an application and

screening process, payment of registration fee, completion of the EMG Basic Training which includes passing

the open-book final exam with a score of 70% or higher, and contributing at least 40 hours of volunteer

service approved by the local EMG County Coordinator within two years. Purdue Extension Master Gardeners

are also required to complete at least 12 volunteer and 6 continuing education hours every year in order to

stay active.

Beginning Tuesday, August 25, 2020 and running through mid-December, a Purdue Master Gardener Program

Training Course will be offered virtually for the first time. Many counties have come together to offer this

program which includes a local county connection hour. Trainings will be held online Tuesday nights from

6:30-8:30 PM (ET). Here in Greene County, the local county connection hour will be held virtually on Thursdays

at 6:00 PM (ET) each week. Additionally, an online information sharing platform, Basecamp, will be used to

share additional handouts and other information with participants.

Please read the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program Policy Guide and complete, sign, and return the

Purdue Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Application and Agreement (Form EMG-1) to the Purdue

Extension – Greene County Office, 4503 W State Road 54, Bloomfield, IN 47424. All applicants are also

required to consent to national and state sex and violent offender registry checks and provide evidence of a

government issued photo ID to your local EMG County Coordinator or designated Purdue Extension staff. You

may download the policy guide here: http://tinyurl.com/MGstateguide or contact Sadie Davis at

davis186@purdue.edu to receive a copy.

Upon confirmation of acceptance of your application and providing evidence of government issued photo ID,

an online registration link will be sent to you. The registration options are listed below:

$175.00 for an individual registration with print version of Purdue EMG Manual. Pay an additional

$25.00 to add the digital version of the manual.

$270.00 for two people sharing a print version of the Purdue EMG Manual. Pay an additional $25.00, to

add the digital version of the manual. (Sharing option works best for two people living in the same

household.)

add the digital version of the manual. (Sharing option works best for two people living in the same

household.)

There is a fee of $25.00, if you cancel your registration prior to August 14, 2020. After August 14, 2020, there

are no refunds. Purdue University is not responsible for expenses incurred due to cancellations by registrants.

Purdue University reserves the right to cancel any program. Registrants will receive a full refund in the event

that Purdue University cancels the program.

Purdue is committed to making all programs accessible to participants. If you require auxiliary aids or services,

or if you have other program-related concerns, please contact Sadie Davis at davis186@purdue.edu or 812-

659-2122 at least two weeks prior to the program.

Photo by Unchalee Srirugsar from Pexels

