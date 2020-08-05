Magnesium – The Forgotten Mineral

Magnesium is the vital mineral that has a role to play in a few hundred different enzyme reactions in the human body. It helps with your muscles and nerves, the regulation of your blood pressure, supports the immune system as well as other major functions.

Magnesium and the Human Body

An adult body contains approximately 25 g magnesium, of which 50 to 60% is kept in the skeleton. The rest can be found in muscles, soft tissue, and body fluids. Many people do not get enough magnesium through their diet, and the signs of deficiencies are rare in otherwise healthy people, making the situation worse. Deficiency ultimately results in several health problems, so it is necessary to intake the prescribed level of magnesium supplement, if needed, every day.

Daily Recommended Allowance

Magnesium is one of the essential macrominerals, along with zinc and iron. Experts say people need to consume at least 100 milligrams (mg) of magnesium each day since it is essential for many body functions. It is also thought that this mineral can help prevent or treat chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular, migraine, and asthmatics.

Effect on Health

Magnesium treatment can contribute to the prevention of headaches, some say. This is because a magnesium deficiency can trigger neurotransmitters and reduce the constriction of the blood vessel, which is a source of migraine by physicians.



The Obstetricians and Gynecologists suggest magnesium supplements may help to decrease bloating, mood, and breast tenderness in Premenstrual Syndrome (“PMS”).



Magnesium is also essential for healthy bone development. Adequate intake of magnesium has been linked to increased bone density, and overall lower risk of osteoporosis. It helps to control calcium and vitamin D levels.



High magnesium diets have been associated with a lower type 2 risk for diabetes. Magnesium may play a significant role in the regulation of glucose and the metabolism of insulin too.

Magnesium Sulfate and Asthma

Asthma is a chronic disease with no cure, but a variety of therapies are available. Magnesium sulfate acts as a broncodialor whn certain other first line treatments are ineffective. When active muscles are relaxed and airways are expanded, more air flows in and out of the lungs. So, asthma symptoms, such as shortness of breath, can be alleviated. Some research shows that in certain acute asthma cases in people who have not responded to conventional therapies, IV magnesium sulfate therapy reduces hospital admissions and enhances lung function.

Conclusion

Magnesium carries out several functions in the human body. Unfortunately, many people do not get much magnesium in their diet. Before you go for a supplement, though, be sure to consult your health care professional. It is also essential to understand that a balanced diet can fulfill the daily requirement of magnesium, as well as most daily recommended allowances. After all, many nutrients work better if combined with several other nutrients in the diet.

Photo by ready made from Pexels

Wathen serves as one of our community writers here at The Lintonian. He typically writes here focusing mostly on business, legal, tax, and financial news articles, especially those appealing to local small businesses. He has also written a children’s story, books on landlording and health, as well as a racy romance. You can find one of four books he has published to-date, by visiting here.

