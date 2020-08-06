Local National Night Out cancelled for 2020

The Linton Police Department informed the public recently that, “the decision has been made to cancel National Night Out.” The back-to-school timed event has been a highlight to the Linton community for the past few years.

As the country continues to deal with the world-wide pandemic, the local planners decision “was based on the inability to ensure the safety of the youth of our community who attend the event” the statement said. The police department went on to assure that, “This decision has weighed heavily on the hearts of all the planners….but we think it’s the safest approach moving forward at this point.”

If there is a bright point, planning for the 2021 event is underway already, and it is slated for August 3, 2021.

