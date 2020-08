Online registration is now open for the Linton Girls Softball Association’s Fall League.

Teams will be offered for co-ed ages 3-4 and girls 6u, 8u, 10u, 12u, 18u. (Based on child’s age as of January 2020. Play begins after Labor Day, and games will take place on Saturdays.

Register online at LintonYouthLeague.org

In-person registration will take place at Linton Sporting Goods on Saturdays, August 8th and 15th from 10am to 1pm.

