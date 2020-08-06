ProMark Building Solutions hosts ‘Food Truck Friday’ again

ProMark Building Solutions, a local building supplies and hardware retailer, is pleased to announce another Food Truck Friday in its parking lot this Friday, August 7th.

“The Covid-19 situation has affected a lot of businesses, but many of the smaller vendors get lost in the shuffle. Food truck vendors are local people and they count on the summer and fall festivals and events for their income. With many of those events cancelled we felt like this would be a way to help them out by providing a place for them to set up.” said Greg Elliott, Managing Partner for ProMark.

Elliott went on to say, “ProMark isn’t making anything off of this. We simply wanted to help a neighbor out, and with the amount of retail and contractor traffic that comes in here we felt this would be a great opportunity for them. We plan on doing that each Friday so watch our Facebook page each week for updates. We ask our community to come out on Friday’s and support them”.

If you are a vendor that is interested in setting up on a Friday, you can contact Katie Elliott at

812-798-1178 or by email at info@promarkbuildingsolutions.com to get on the schedule.

This Week’s Featured Vendor: Fish King

