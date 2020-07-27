Mysterious seeds in the mail from China

The Linton Police Department answered a local complaint regarding the resident receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail, which were marked from China. Similar stories of packages containing unknown and unsolicited seeds with Chinese characters or marked “China Post” have been reported in several other states recently, as well, including Louisiana, Kansas, Utah, Arizona, Ohio, Washington, and Virginia, according to numerous other news sources.

Officials in other states, as well as the local police, are urging residents to report any instances of receiving unsolicited packages to the proper authorities. They also remind recipients not to the open or plant the seeds in case the contents are harmful or the resulting plants are invasive.

The full text of the recent Facebook warning from the Linton Police Department is shown below:

The Linton Police Department answered a complaint from a citizen who had received an unsolicited package in the mail marked from China. The package contained a type of seeds. The current intent of the seeds being shipped is unknown. It is highly likely the scheme is related to “brushing.” If you receive such a package, it is encouraged to take steps to change passwords on all e-commerce accounts. As for the seeds, the current recommendation is to keep the seeds in the original unopened package and contact the local USDA Office. Do not throw the seeds away or plant them. Invasive species can create havoc on the environment, displacing or destroying native plants and insects and damaging crops. Preventing the introduction of the invasive species is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.

