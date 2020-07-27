Paving project continues this week

Workers from E&B Paving, Inc. will continue working on Linton’s southeast side, including East Vincennes Street, 5th Street Southeast, and parts of C Street Southeast. Drivers are reminded this street construction may cause short delays and vehicles should not be parked along these streets or they may be towed at the owner’s expense. Paving is scheduled to continue to and including July 30th.

The roadway has been ground for new pavement on 5th Street Southeast by city-hired contractors.

E&B Paving has been in business for more than 50 years, and it is headquartered in Anderson, Indiana with a reported ten area offices, fourteen permanent asphalt and concrete plants, as well as several portable plants.

