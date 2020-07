In a letter to parents today, Dr. Kathy Goad, Superintendent of Linton-Stockton School Corporation, outlined the delay of the school’s re-opening for the 2020-2021 school year by two days.

In addition, she outlined the use of facial covering use by students, including what grades would be affected, when face masks would be encouraged or required, as well as some exceptions and special circumstances.

You may read the letter in its entirety here:

