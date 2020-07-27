Confirmed COVID-19 exposure at The Grill

The Greene County Health Department has issued an “Area Alert” stating there has been an exposure of COVID-19 at The Grill, located at 60 A St NE. The long-time Linton restaurant has agreed to voluntarily close until August 14th for additional time to clean and disinfect.

The Greene County Health Department recommends customers who dined at this local establishment between Wednesday, July 22nd through Friday, July 24th get tested for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Greene County Health Department went on to say, “A free COVID-19 testing site is located at the Fairplay-Grant Fire Department, 206 Charlotte, Switz City, IN. The test site is open to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms starting at age 1 year and older. Register in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1116. Walk-ins are welcome.”

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

