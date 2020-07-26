Debt Collections To Begin for Local Ambulance Services

If you have not paid your bill to the Greene County Ambulance Service anytime during the past five years, expect a bill collector to come knocking soon!

In their early-July meeting, Commissioner Ed Michael made a motion for the Greene County Commissioners to approve the Agreement for Debt Resolution Services between the Greene County Ambulance Service and Procol, Inc., a bad debt recovery service. Commissioner Rick Graves seconded the motion, and it was passed 3-0, according to the official meeting minutes.

The agreement allows the third-party debt collector, Procol, to seek recovery of the uncollected consumer debts going back up to five years. For its services, Procol will earn nearly one-third of the actual funds it collects.

According to the company’s website, Procol is located in nearby Jasper, Indiana, and it has been providing professional collection services for over 25 years.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

