UDWI REMC Encourages Members to Reduce Energy Use as Demand Rises

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (July 21, 2020) — UDWI encourages all our members to voluntarily reduce their electric usage during peak hours of noon to 8 p.m. During these peak energy times, members are encouraged to avoid using appliances, adjust their thermostat, and turn off unnecessary items.



Because the price for power is determined by the demand UDWI members put on the system, voluntarily reducing the usage helps keep the charges from power providers down, which helps everyone by keeping rates stable. And, with temperatures expected to be 85+ degrees through the end of the month, conservation efforts can help keep charges for July and the rest of the summer months lower.

UDWI members can voluntarily conserve energy by taking these simple steps, especially during the peak hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Raise your air conditioning thermostats by a few degrees if health permits. A suggested temperature range is between 74-78 degrees.

Turn off unneeded lights and appliances.

Turn off unnecessary office equipment, computers, or other electronics.

Shut off air conditioners when leaving home for extended periods.

Do laundry and other chores requiring electricity during the early morning or late evening hours.

“UDWI appreciates your efforts in helping to reduce our power supply costs during this period of extreme weather. Please remember that anything we can do to conserve today will help to save us money in the future,” said Doug Childs, CEO UDWI REMC.

Visit www.udwiremc.com/energy-tips to learn more about energy conservation and other energy-saving tips.

