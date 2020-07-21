Advertisements
Community Events Outdoors

Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife to host ‘Wildflower Walk’ at Goose Pond

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
Leave a Comment on Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife to host ‘Wildflower Walk’ at Goose Pond

Event Description:

Join Indiana DNR’s Division of Fish and Wildlife at the Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Visitor Center on Saturday, August 1st to learn how to identify native wildflowers and about their importance to the wildlife at Goose Pond FWA. You’ll have the opportunity to practice your native wildflower identification skills on a walk in the grassland near the Visitor Center.

Participants should bring water and wear clothing and footwear suitable for walking outdoors.

Registration is required to attend. Click here to register.

Date/Time:

Location Information:

Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (View Map)
13540 West 400 South
Linton, IN 47441
Phone: 812-512-9185

Contact Information:

Name: Mike Swinford
Phone: 812-512-9185
Email: RSwinford@dnr.IN.gov

Photo by Kristina Paukshtite from Pexels

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: