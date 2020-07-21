Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife to host ‘Wildflower Walk’ at Goose Pond

Event Description:

Join Indiana DNR’s Division of Fish and Wildlife at the Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Visitor Center on Saturday, August 1st to learn how to identify native wildflowers and about their importance to the wildlife at Goose Pond FWA. You’ll have the opportunity to practice your native wildflower identification skills on a walk in the grassland near the Visitor Center.

Participants should bring water and wear clothing and footwear suitable for walking outdoors.

Date: Saturday, August 1st

Time: 10:00am until Noon

Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (View Map)

13540 West 400 South

Linton, IN 47441

Phone: 812-512-9185

Name: Mike Swinford

Phone: 812-512-9185

Email: RSwinford@dnr.IN.gov

