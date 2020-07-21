Greene County included in hazardous weather outlook issued by NWS

From the National Weather Service:

Hazardous Weather Outlook…UPDATED

National Weather Service – Indianapolis IN

1018 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

Affected Counties:

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

Including the cities of Delphi, Flora, Williamsport, West Lebanon, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Kokomo, Attica, Covington, Veedersburg, Crawfordsville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Tipton, Fishers,Carmel, Noblesville, Anderson, Muncie, Winchester, Clinton, Newport, Rockville, Greencastle, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville, Indianapolis, Greenfield, Cumberland, New Castle, Terre Haute, Brazil, Clay City, Spencer, Martinsville, Mooresville, Greenwood, Franklin, Shelbyville, Rushville, Sullivan, Linton, Bloomfield, Bloomington, Nashville, Columbus, Greensburg, Vincennes, Washington, Loogootee, Shoals, Bedford, Mitchell, Seymour, Brownstown, and North Vernon.

This hazardous weather outlook is for central Indiana.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight.

Outlook: There are chances for thunderstorms today and tonight. Some

strong to severe storms are possible.

Hazards: Damaging winds, heavy rain and localized flooding,

lightning.

Timing: Thunderstorms are possible at any time but should be most

numerous during the late afternoon and evening hours, with some more

potential for heavy rain overnight. Some strong to severe storms are

possible mainly late this afternoon and during the evening, with the

best potential after 7 pm.

Discussion: A front in the area along with upper disturbances will

bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday.

Outlook: Thunderstorms are possible for much of the period. Isolated

severe storms are possible on Wednesday. Hot conditions with heat

index values at or over 100 may return this weekend.

Discussion: A front will meander across the area into the weekend,

interacting with warm and humid air to bring chances for showers and

thunderstorms.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation may be possible this evening.

.STORM MOTION STATEMENT…

The expected storm motion today is from the west southwest at

30 MPH.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

